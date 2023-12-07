Mark Ruffalo Reveals the Story of Smacking Channing Tatum, Living With Joaquin Phoenix & More on 'Hot Ones'

Mark Ruffalo is sharing stories while eating some hot wings!

The 56-year-old actor sat down for the latest episodes of Hot Ones, out now.

During the conversation over wings dipped in increasingly hot sauces, he shared fun stories about his acting career, his different characters, and his relationships with fellow stars.

On his different characters, like Duncan Wedderburn in Poor Things:

“I don’t get to play many parts like that, honestly I was scared of it…getting to do it, it was just so freeing. People have all these expectations on you and you sort of get stuck in these boxes and at 55 I’m sick of that. It was just kind of an explosion of radical creativity for me.”

On popping Channing Tatum’s ear in Foxcatcher:

“He did ask me to slap the sh-t out of him and it was easy to do because he’d beaten the sh-t out of me so many times. It was like four months of wrestling together…he like has 30 pounds on me so when it came time to smack the sh-t out of him I was like [gestures]…came from Alabama.”

On Woody Harrelson’s homegrown pepper and hot sauce:

“He has this pepper that he grows in Hawaii. He gives it out in a little vial like that with a cork…it’s literally a matchstick amount of that in a freakin’ giant pot of chili and it just bang! It is so intense, I mean he carries one with him everywhere he goes.”

On being roommates with Joaquin Phoenix:

“He’s a great cook, and he turned me on to vegan cuisine and so he would cook all the time and he was a great roommate…the place is clean, all the dishes were washed, he’s got a great sense of humor…”

