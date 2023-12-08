Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2023 at 6:37 pm

Derek Hough Posts Update on Wife Hayley Erbert's Condition, Says She's On 'Long Road of Recovery'

Derek Hough Posts Update on Wife Hayley Erbert's Condition, Says She's On 'Long Road of Recovery'

Derek Hough is providing an update on his wife Hayley Erbert‘s condition after she was rushed to the hospital following a performance this week.

Hayley underwent emergency brain surgery after their tour performance on Wednesday (December 6). She was “diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” Derek shared in his first update to fans.

The remaining tour dates have been postponed and Derek is updating fans on what’s going on now.

Keep reading to find out more…

Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hours. She is now on the long road of recovery,” Derek shared in a statement on Friday (December 8).

He continued, “Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us. The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated. Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and someway pay it forward.”

Derek‘s sister Julianne Hough has spoken out for prayers amid the scary time.

Photos: Getty
Getty Images