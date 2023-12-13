'Chicago Fire' Adds Rome Flynn of 'The Bold & The Beautiful' to Cast Ahead of Show's 12th Season

The cast of Chicago Fire is growing by one going into its twelfth season!

The popular show returns to NBC on January 17, and Rome Flynn will be joining the cast the following week for the second episode of the season.

Rome is set to portray a character named Jake Gibson, according to Deadline. He is currently billed as a recurring guest star, but there’s a possibility that he’ll become a fixture on the show moving forward.

The actor, who won a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on The Bold and The Beautiful, will play “a quietly confident amateur boxer with a dark past.” Little else is known about his character just yet, but we’re looking forward to learning more.

His arrival on the show comes following the news that two series regulars are departing. They’ll make their last appearance during the season premiere.

Another beloved franchise actor is set to return to the show, and they’re doing so with a steamy scene!