Selena Gomez Wishes Taylor Swift a Happy Birthday, Shares Adorable New Pic Getting a Kiss From Her Bestie

Selena Gomez is sharing the love with her bestie Taylor Swift on her birthday!

The “You’re Losing Me” pop titan celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday (December 13), and Selena hopped online to post a sweet tribute, which was paired with a new pic of them together.

Taking to her Instagram story, Selena posted a new mirror selfie of herself posing with Taylor.

In it, Taylor is holding the camera with both hands while kissing Selena on the cheek. She has her eyes closed. Meanwhile, Selena is smiling directly at the camera.

“Happy birthday to the goddess that is @taylorswift,” Selena wrote over the pic, adding, “I love you.”

The duo have been best friends for years now, and they already celebrated Taylor‘s birthday in person with a night out in New York City earlier this week. We’ve got all the pics from their hang.

