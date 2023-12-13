Top Stories
Here's Why Travis Kelce Won't Be With Taylor Swift on Her 34th Birthday

Busy Philipps Reveals Terrifying Details of Her Daughter Birdie's Seizure in Sweden

Most Popular Royal Family Member Revealed According to UK Poll

Wed, 13 December 2023 at 10:00 pm

Taylor Swift Holds Hands With Blake Lively During Star-Studded Birthday Celebration in NYC

Taylor Swift is celebrating her 34th birthday with a star-studded outing!

The Midnights pop icon turned 34 on Wednesday (December 13) and enjoyed a night on the town with some of her very famous friends, including Blake Lively.

Matching in black outfits, they grabbed dinner at Freemans before heading to The Box to continue the night out. Other stars were also in attendance.

For her birthday celebration, Taylor wore a black minidress that was emblazoned with a crescent moon, clouds and stars. She paired the LBD with sky-high black heels.

Blake looked chic in a longer black dress with a slit up the side. Both women carried bags and accessorized with glittering jewels.

Other famous faces in attendance included Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh Sperry and Este Haim. We’ll update you as more friends arrive!

If you missed it, one of Taylor‘s very best friends shared a photo of themselves getting a kiss from the superstar.

We can also tell you why Taylor‘s boyfriend Travis Kelce won’t be on the guestlist tonight.

Scroll through the new photos of Taylor Swift celebrating her birthday with her pals in the gallery…
