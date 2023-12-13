Taylor Swift Holds Hands With Blake Lively During Star-Studded Birthday Celebration in NYC

Taylor Swift is celebrating her 34th birthday with a star-studded outing!

The Midnights pop icon turned 34 on Wednesday (December 13) and enjoyed a night on the town with some of her very famous friends, including Blake Lively.

Matching in black outfits, they grabbed dinner at Freemans before heading to The Box to continue the night out. Other stars were also in attendance.

For her birthday celebration, Taylor wore a black minidress that was emblazoned with a crescent moon, clouds and stars. She paired the LBD with sky-high black heels.

Blake looked chic in a longer black dress with a slit up the side. Both women carried bags and accessorized with glittering jewels.

Other famous faces in attendance included Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh Sperry and Este Haim. We’ll update you as more friends arrive!

