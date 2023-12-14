Top Stories
Here's Why Travis Kelce Won't Be With Taylor Swift on Her 34th Birthday

Busy Philipps Reveals Terrifying Details of Her Daughter Birdie's Seizure in Sweden

Most Popular Royal Family Member Revealed According to UK Poll

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 2:46 am

Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Party Guestlist Revealed! See Who the Hitmaker Spent the Night With

Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Party Guestlist Revealed! See Who the Hitmaker Spent the Night With

Taylor Swift had so many of her closest friends by her side as she celebrated her 34th birthday in New York City on Wednesday night (December 14).

The pop titan wasn’t able to be joined by her boyfriend Travis Kelce (we can tell you why), but she wasn’t hurting for company.

Taylor matched her close friend Blake Lively in all black outfits when they grabbed dinner at Freemans before heading over to The Box to let the party continue. We have since learned a lot more about who was with her throughout the star-studded night.

Head inside to see all the stars who Taylor Swift spent her birthday with…

Other stars seen exiting the venue included Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry. In fact, Taylor was seen walking hand-in-hand with Keleigh at one point.

Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Zoe Kravitz, Este and Alana Haim, Jerrod Carmichael and Antoni Porowski also joined in on the fun! We’ve got photos of absolutely everyone in the gallery!

We hope that everyone had a great time.

One of Taylor‘s other very famous besties also shared a cute photo of the pair that you’ll want to see.

FYI: Taylor is wearing Clio Peppiatt.

Scroll through all of the photos of Taylor Swift with her friends in the gallery…
