Top Stories
Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere &amp; She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere & She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Sat, 16 December 2023 at 10:07 am

Jessica Chastain Reveals Taylor Swift Sent Her 'Breakup Playlist' After They First Met

Jessica Chastain Reveals Taylor Swift Sent Her 'Breakup Playlist' After They First Met

Jessica Chastain is crediting Taylor Swift for helping her get through a past breakup.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (December 15), the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed that the 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer sent her a “breakup playlist” after they met for the first time at the 2011 Met Gala.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We were both sitting next to each other … and she was so sweet,” Jessica recalled. “I just went through a break-up and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together — it was such a fun night.”

“And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album,” Jessica continued, before adding that she discovered Taylor “had made me a break-up playlist that she sent me! Isn’t that the sweetest thing?”

“What are you kidding me? That’s unbelievable!” Jimmy responded.

“I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement,” Jessica said. “And she had, like, curated all these break-up songs to send me to help me get through my break-up.”

While Jessica did not share who the 2011 breakup was with, she went on to meet future husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo a year later 2012. The pair have been married since 2017 and share two kids.

Earlier this week, Taylor celebrated her 34th birthday with some very famous friends!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jessica Chastain, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images