Jessica Chastain Reveals Taylor Swift Sent Her 'Breakup Playlist' After They First Met

Jessica Chastain is crediting Taylor Swift for helping her get through a past breakup.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (December 15), the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed that the 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer sent her a “breakup playlist” after they met for the first time at the 2011 Met Gala.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We were both sitting next to each other … and she was so sweet,” Jessica recalled. “I just went through a break-up and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together — it was such a fun night.”

“And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album,” Jessica continued, before adding that she discovered Taylor “had made me a break-up playlist that she sent me! Isn’t that the sweetest thing?”

“What are you kidding me? That’s unbelievable!” Jimmy responded.

“I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement,” Jessica said. “And she had, like, curated all these break-up songs to send me to help me get through my break-up.”

While Jessica did not share who the 2011 breakup was with, she went on to meet future husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo a year later 2012. The pair have been married since 2017 and share two kids.

Earlier this week, Taylor celebrated her 34th birthday with some very famous friends!