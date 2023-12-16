Top Stories
Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere &amp; She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere & She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Sat, 16 December 2023 at 10:37 am

Maury Povich & Wife Connie Chung Make Rare Appearance Together at Daytime Emmy Awards 2023

Maury Povich & Wife Connie Chung Make Rare Appearance Together at Daytime Emmy Awards 2023

Maury Povich and Connie Chung are enjoying a very night out!

The married couple posed for photos while arriving at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night (December 15) held at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles.

For the event, Maury, 84, looked sharp in a black tux while Connie, 77, donned a pink blazer and black pants.

During the awards show, Maury was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His hit daytime talk show Maury came to an end in 2022 after more than 30 years on TV.

If you didn’t know, Maury and Connie have been married since 1984 and share son Matthew, 28.

You can check out the full list of winners from the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards here.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Maury Povich and Connie Chung at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 01
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 02
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 03
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 04
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 05
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 06
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 07
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 08
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 09
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 10
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 11
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 12
maury povich connie chung rare appearance daytime emmys 13

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards, Connie Chung, Daytime Emmy Awards, maury povich

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images