Maury Povich & Wife Connie Chung Make Rare Appearance Together at Daytime Emmy Awards 2023

Maury Povich and Connie Chung are enjoying a very night out!

The married couple posed for photos while arriving at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night (December 15) held at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles.

For the event, Maury, 84, looked sharp in a black tux while Connie, 77, donned a pink blazer and black pants.

During the awards show, Maury was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His hit daytime talk show Maury came to an end in 2022 after more than 30 years on TV.

If you didn’t know, Maury and Connie have been married since 1984 and share son Matthew, 28.

