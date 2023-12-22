Chris Pine Rocks Signature Short Shorts After Being Asked to 'Defend' His Wardrobe During Viral Exchange

Chris Pine is continuing to show off his love for short shorts.

The 43-year-old Wish actor was spotted on Friday (December 22) after a workout in Los Angeles. He was dressed for the gym, wearing what have become signature short shorts, a white tank top and brown loafers.

His latest appearance in the leg-baring outfit comes a few weeks after he was asked about his affinity for the shorts in an interview.

During a conversation with E News, Chris was asked to “defend” his wardrobe staple.

“I don’t think there’s anything to defend. It’s called a short, isn’t it? They’re supposed to be short,” he responded. “Corduroy shorts. Short, short. I mean, it’s a vibe. It’s the best vibe. It’s like a Tom Selleck vibe. it’s like ’70s surfer vibe. I prefer that than like the long, like, you know…”

Chris vowed that he’d continue to put his thighs on display “until the legs go.”

