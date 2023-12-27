David Leland, 'Wish You Were Here' Director, Dies at 82

David Leland has sadly passed away.

The theater, film and TV star died at the age of 82 on Christmas Eve (December 24) surrounded by his family, his agency confirmed to Deadline.

He is perhaps best known for writing Personal Services, directed by Terry Jones and starring Julie Waters, and Wish You Were Here, which he also directed.

Keep reading to find out more…

He won the BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay for Wish You Were Here, which also won the FIPRESCI prize at Cannes that year.

Later on, he served as the co-showrunner of Showtime series The Borgias.

Pierce Brosnan starred in the staging of Tennessee Williams’ The Red Devil Battery Sign at The Round House that David directed.

“David Leland holds a mighty place in my heart. I was just out of Drama Centre where David was also an alumni. It was the thrill of my young lifetime to be cast as McCabe, working with David and Tennessee. David will forever be an essential part of my story and of all who knew and loved him,” Pierce said in a statement to Deadline.

He is survived by his wife, four daughters, son and six grandchildren. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

We have sadly lost many stars in 2023.