Ciara & Russell Wilson React to Denver Broncos Benching Him as Starting Quarterback

Russell Wilson‘s future with the Denver Broncos looks murky after he was benched by his NFL team for the remaining two games of the season in favor of his backup, Jarrett Stidham.

It hasn’t been made clear if the Broncos plan to cut the 35-year-old quarterback from the team, but many believe that is the direction this is headed in as it’s highly unusual to bench your starting quarterback.

Now, both Ciara and Russell appear to have reacted to the news.

On Wednesday (December 27), after news broke that Russell was being benched, he tweeted, “God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next.”

Ciara, who is married to him, “liked” the post in a show of support.

The Denver Broncos play their next game on Sunday (December 31) against the Los Angeles Chargers.