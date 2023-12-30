Who Are You Most Excited to Get New Music From in 2024? Vote in Our Poll!

2024 is right around the corner, and the new year is going to bring amazing new music! With releases on the docket from some A-list artists, we want to know who you are most looking forward to hearing from.

In the coming months, artists such as Jennifer Lopez and Usher have albums already scheduled to arrive.

Other acts such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Lil Nas X are teasing new eras.

That’s barely scratching the surface, too! We put together a poll so that you could let us know which musical act you are most excited to get new music from in the new year.

