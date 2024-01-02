Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE, Teases a Match Against a Wrestling Superstar - Watch!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back on WWE!

The 51-year-old actor and wrestler made a surprise return at WWE Raw Day 1 in San Diego over the New Year’s Eve weekend, and he’s got a match with Roman Reigns in mind.

“I’m going to go get something to eat. When ‘The Rock’ goes out to get something to eat tonight in San Diego, should ‘The Rock’ sit in a booth? Or, should ‘The Rock’ sit at the bar? Or, should ‘The Rock’ sit at the head of the table?” he asked the crowd, teasing the idea. (Head of the Table refers to the moniker used by Roman Reigns.)

It marked his first WWE appearance since SmackDown in September.

He previously revealed on the Pat McAfee Show in September that there were talks of a potential Rock vs. Reigns match at WWE WrestleMania 39 as well.

However, The Rock said the match never happened because WWE couldn’t figure out “what that thing was,” as they wanted to accomplish something “unprecedented” for the fans.

