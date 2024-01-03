Emily Ratajkowski Returns Home to NYC After Celebrating New Year's Eve on Beach Vacation

Emily Ratajkowski has landed home.

The 32-year-old model made her way through JFK Airport after a flight on Tuesday afternoon (January 2) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

For her flight, Emily sported a tan jacket over a black T-shirt paired with red parachute pants.

Emily was recently on vacation with British model Adwoa Aboah and singer-songwriter Moses Sumney where they all celebrated New Year’s Eve at the beach.

Keep reading to find out more…

Emily took to Instagram to share a few photos and videos from trip, along with the caption, “and the 2023 season is complete.”

This past November, Emily was one of the many celebs that attended Odell Beckham Jr‘s birthday party! Find out who else was there.