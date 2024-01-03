Matt Bomer Shares Rare Personal Photo with Husband Simon Halls

Matt Bomer rarely shares personal photos on his social media accounts, but he shared a rare new photo with husband Simon Halls to ring in the new year.

It’s unclear when Matt and Simon first started dating, but they have been married since 2011 and welcomed their son Kit into the world in 2005 and their twin boys Henry and Walker in 2008.

For those who don’t know, Simon is a Hollywood publicist who has a client list that includes George Clooney, Joe Alwyn, Billy Porter, Billie Lourd, Annette Bening, and more.

Matt took to his Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve (December 31) and shared a new selfie featuring him and Simon.

“Happy New Year! (a little early),” Matt captioned the photo. He added, “’23 was a wild one, but I’m very grateful – wishing you and yours a happy, healthy, prosperous, and beautiful ’24 – whatever that means to you!”

Matt added next to the photo of Simon going shirtless, “Guess who let me take his picture?” See below!

One week earlier, Matt and Simon were spotted by photographers while out for dinner in Los Angeles.