Letoya Luckett Shares New 'Renaissance Tour' Backstage Photo with 'All of the Chilren' From Destiny's Child

Letoya Luckett is sharing her favorite moment from 2023 – and it was at the Renaissance World Tour!

The 42-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 3) to share a new (old) photo from when she attended the Houston show alongside her fellow Destiny’s Child members.

Featured in the pic were five out of the six past members of Destiny’s Child – Letoya, Beyoncé, LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The only one missing was Farrah Franklin, who was only in the group for about six months in early 2000.

“✨ALL LOVE✨ This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023 ❤️ •The Love •The joy •The Prayer •The Healing” she shared in the caption of the post. “May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024 @beyonce @kellyrowland @iamlatavia @michellewilliams”

“All of the Chilren,” Letoya added at the end.

Michelle commented on the post, “What God can not do doesn’t exist!! ❤️”

The four ladies also stepped out to support Beyoncé at the Renaissance movie premiere in Beverly Hills back in late November.

