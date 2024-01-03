Wed, 03 January 2024 at 5:13 pm
The CW Cancels 5 TV Shows, Announces 1 Hit Is Ending in 2024: Renewal & Cancellation Recap!
The CW made a ton of renewal and cancellation decisions in 2023, and we’re recapping all the biggest announcements from this past year.
In addition to canceling a chunk of their fan fave shows, the network also announced a major hit is coming to an end in 2024 as well.
FYI: We’ve only included the major CW TV shows in this article.
Keep reading to see the renewal and cancellation recap for The CW…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: The CW Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television, The CW