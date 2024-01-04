Ben Affleck Balances So Many Dunkin Donuts Boxes While Filming Commercial with Charli D'Amelio

Ben Affleck is playing the ultimate balancing act on the set of a new Dunkin Donuts commercial.

The 51-year-old actor was spotted working on a promo for his beloved coffee brand in Los Angeles on Wednesday (January 3), and he was joined by fellow Dunkin lover Charli D’Amelio!

We don’t know too much about the commercial just yet. However, we can say for certain that it features a tiny cameo from Ben‘s longtime best friend Matt Damon.

Matt‘s cameo is small and is only in the form of a throwback photo that appears on Ben‘s shirt. The picture labels them as “Day Ones” or longtime fans of Dunkin.

This isn’t the first time that Matt‘s come up alongside Ben‘s love for the brand. Back in April 2023, he was mentioned in another commercial that Ben filmed.

Ben also shot the Dunkin commercial for the 2023 Super Bowl. That one featured his wife Jennifer Lopez!

