Inside Selena Gomez's Group of Ride or Die Friends, Which Includes Taylor Swift & Raquelle Stevens

Selena Gomez has leaned on her inner circle a lot throughout her career.

Things haven’t always been easy for the 31-year-old “Single Soon” singer who’s been open up about her painful on-and-off 8-year relationship with Justin Bieber as well as her struggles with mental health and the autoimmune disease, lupus.

Fortunately, the Only Murders in the Building star has always had unwavering support from her loyal group of girls – plus Brooklyn Beckham, of course.

Some of Selena‘s pals, including Taylor Swift, are famous entertainers like her. Others are not as in the spotlight and have totally different types of careers.

Selena frequently shows off her besties on social media and gushes about them in interviews.

