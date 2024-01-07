'FBI: International' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members to Return, 1 New Star Is Joining & 1 Is Leaving!

FBI: International is almost here!

The smash CBS series, a spinoff of the very popular FBI franchise, is returning with Season 3.

The show follows the FBI team headquartered in Europe as they neutralize threats to American citizens abroad.

The show’s third season will premiere on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, and we already know which stars are expected to return for the series – and at least one star who will be leaving the show, and a new star joining as a series regular.

Find out which stars are expected to return for FBI: International Season 3…