Katharine McPhee Responds to Haters Asking 'Why'd You Marry David Foster?' with Perfect TikTok Video

Katharine McPhee is responding to haters who have been asking why she would marry David Foster.

The couple has a 35-year age gap and it has led to criticism over the years, but Katharine and David have not let that affect their relationship at all.

Back in 2022, David told People, “Hopefully people just start looking [at us] like we belong together because we feel like we do.” Kat added, “Even if they don’t, we don’t care. We just love our history, how we met and where we are now. Sometimes we look at each other like, ‘This is so wild that we’re together.’”

In a new TikTok video, Katharine perfectly responded to the haters.

Keep reading to find out more…

Katharine captioned the video, “Why’d you marry David Foster…?”

The video featured Katharine looking into a mirror while lip-syncing to Kim Kardashian saying, “Because it’s iconic, and I love to do iconic sh-t.”

Watch below!

Make sure to check out the video of Kat and David‘s two-year-old son showing off his incredibly impressive drumming skills.