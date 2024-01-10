13 Most Expensive Celebrity Weddings of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Cost

Wedding bells are ringing!

Stars are certainly known to spend large amounts of money on different luxuries – from cars to boats to mansions to lavish getaways. And their weddings are no exception!

Over the years, several celebrities have made headlines for their expensive nuptials, sparing no expense for designer outfits, an abundance of flowers, giant tiered cakes, picturesque locations, and of course, plenty of security.

We’ve gathered the most expensive celebrity weddings, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Click through to see the most expensive celebrity weddings of all time…