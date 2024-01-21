Top Stories
Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Sun, 21 January 2024 at 6:58 pm

Percy Hynes White Returns to Spotlight, Premiere's New Movie 'My Old Ass' at Sundance Film Festival

Percy Hynes White Returns to Spotlight, Premiere's New Movie 'My Old Ass' at Sundance Film Festival

Percy Hynes White stepped out for the premiere of his new movie My Old Ass held during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Theatre on Saturday (January ) in Park City, Utah.

The 22-year-old actor has kept a relatively very low profile over the past year, since the release of his Netflix show Wednesday and since allegations against him came out.

Also in attendance at the Sundance premiere were Percy‘s co-stars Maddie Ziegler, Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Maria Dizzia, Seth Isaac Johnson, Kerrice Brooks and Carter Trozzolo, as well as writer and director Megan Park, and producer Tom Ackerly.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a synopsis, according to Deadline: “The summer before college, bright-yet-irreverent Elliott (Stella) comes face-to-face with her older self during a mushroom trip. The encounter spurs a funny and heartfelt journey of self-discovery and first love as Elliott prepares to leave her childhood home. Aubrey Plaza plays the older Elliott in the film.”

“I didn’t know what to fully expect. I was so pleasantly surprised, she was a selfless actor with me,” Maisy gushed about working with Audrey. “She offered so much, I immediately shifted my dynamic working with other people after to try and give the same amount she gave to me.”

Speaking of Wednesday, filming is set to begin in April – Find out if Percy will be reprising his role!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the My Old Ass premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 01
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 02
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 03
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 04
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 05
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 06
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 07
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 08
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 09
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 10
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 11
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 12
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 13
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 14
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 15
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 16
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 17
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 18
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 19
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 20
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 21
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 22
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 23
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 24
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 25
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 26
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 27
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 28
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 29
percy hynes white premieres new movie my old ass at sundance film festival 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Aubrey Plaza, Maddie Ziegler, Maisy Stella, megan park, Percy Hynes White