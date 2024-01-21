Percy Hynes White Returns to Spotlight, Premiere's New Movie 'My Old Ass' at Sundance Film Festival

Percy Hynes White stepped out for the premiere of his new movie My Old Ass held during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Theatre on Saturday (January ) in Park City, Utah.

The 22-year-old actor has kept a relatively very low profile over the past year, since the release of his Netflix show Wednesday and since allegations against him came out.

Also in attendance at the Sundance premiere were Percy‘s co-stars Maddie Ziegler, Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Maria Dizzia, Seth Isaac Johnson, Kerrice Brooks and Carter Trozzolo, as well as writer and director Megan Park, and producer Tom Ackerly.

Here’s a synopsis, according to Deadline: “The summer before college, bright-yet-irreverent Elliott (Stella) comes face-to-face with her older self during a mushroom trip. The encounter spurs a funny and heartfelt journey of self-discovery and first love as Elliott prepares to leave her childhood home. Aubrey Plaza plays the older Elliott in the film.”

“I didn’t know what to fully expect. I was so pleasantly surprised, she was a selfless actor with me,” Maisy gushed about working with Audrey. “She offered so much, I immediately shifted my dynamic working with other people after to try and give the same amount she gave to me.”

Speaking of Wednesday, filming is set to begin in April – Find out if Percy will be reprising his role!

