Mon, 22 January 2024 at 5:00 pm

Every Season of 'Rick & Morty,' Ranked From Worst to Best!

Every Season of 'Rick & Morty,' Ranked From Worst to Best!

Rick & Morty is coming back!

The beloved series will return with Season 8 on Adult Swim in 2025, according to TheWrap.

In addition, the highly anticipated spinoff Rick and Morty: The Anime will premiere later in 2024!

In celebration of the exciting news, we’re ranking every season of the hit show based on the Rotten Tomatoes audience scores.

Click through to find out what the best seasons of Rick & Morty are, ranked…

