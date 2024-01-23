Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Spotted at Dinner in New York City in Between Chiefs Games

Taylor Swift‘s friendship with fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes appears to be getting stronger and stronger!

The 34-year-old singer was spotted heading out for dinner with Brittany, 28, and some of her other besties on Tuesday night (January 23) at sushi restaurant Nobu in New York City.

The new friends were joined by Taylor‘s longtime BFFs Cara Delevingne and Ashley Avignone. All four of them were at the Chiefs playoffs game in Buffalo, N.Y. over the weekend and cheered on the team to a win!

Check out who else was in the suite with the famous stars.

The Chiefs will be facing off against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday and the game is being played in Baltimore, Maryland. Taylor is expected to be there to support boyfriend Travis Kelce while Brittany will be cheering on quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes.

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes heading to dinner…