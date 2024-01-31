Top Stories
Wed, 31 January 2024 at 6:13 pm

Barry Keoghan Bares Arms at David Yurman Event Celebrating Michael B. Jordan's New Campaign

Barry Keoghan is continuing his trend of baring his arms on the red carpet!

The 31-year-old Saltburn and Masters of the Air actor wore a black tank top while stepping out for David Yurman‘s launch of the first-ever Men’s High Jewelry collection on Tuesday (Janaury 30) in Los Angeles.

Barry also wore sleeveless looks at two recent events for Masters of the Air.

The event celebrated the new campaign featuring Michael B. Jordan.

Other celebs in attendance included Janelle Monae, Chace Crawford, Matt Bomer, Glen Powell, Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz, and more. The event, hosted at the John Sowden House in Los Angeles consisted of an immersive High Jewelry exhibition debuting the new 30-piece collection.

FYI: Brooklyn is wearing Dolce and Gabbana.

