Grammys 2024 Presenters List: Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey & More to Attend!

Some of the 2024 Grammys presenters have been announced…and there are some A-list stars named!

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 4 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and air live on both CBS and Paramount+. Be sure to tune in!

Nine performers have already been revealed ahead of the big event, but these are the first list presenters revealed so far. More might be coming!

Keep reading to find out more…

See the current confirmed list of celebrities presenting at the Grammys…

Grammys Presenters List

Meryl Streep

Oprah Winfrey

Christina Aguilera

Samara Joy

Lenny Kravitz

Maluma

Lionel Richie

Mark Ronson

Taylor Tomlinson

