The Office continues to be one of the most popular TV shows on the air today, and salary info for three leading stars has been unearthed!

This post contains info for Steve Carell and how much he was paid to portray Michael Scott, Jenna Fischer and how much she was paid to portray Pam Beasley, and John Krasinski and how much he was paid to portray Jim Halpert.

Keep reading to see all the unearthed salary data…