Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Concert Movie Gets Disney+ Release Date, To Feature 'Cardigan' & 4 More Surprise Songs

Disney+ just revealed that Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour concert film will debut on the streaming service!

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will mark it’s streaming premiere on the service in it’s entirety, along with “Cardigan” and four more surprise songs.

The four additional, acoustic songs were not featured in the theatrical release or the SVOD release, so it will be a whole new experience for fans who have seen the movie several times already!

“’The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+,” Disney CEO Bob Iger shared in a statement.

This continues Taylor‘s partnership with Disney after they released the folklore: the long pond studio sessions music documentary back in 2020.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will premiere on Disney+ on March 15th!