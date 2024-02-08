'NCIS: Hawaii' Season 3 - 6 Cast Members to Return, 1 Guest Star Returning!

NCIS: Hawaii is coming back this Monday (February 12)!

The hit CBS series first premiered back in September of 2021, and centers around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Hawaii.

The show is a spin-off of the popular NCIS series, and the fourth series overall in the NCIS franchise.

We already know who is returning this season, including one big guest star set to recur.

Find out who is expected to return for NCIS: Hawaii Season 3…