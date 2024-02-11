Michael Cera Super Bowl Commercial 2024 for CeraVe: Actor Pitches Himself for Ad!

Michal Cera offers up the “perfect crossover opportunity” in the new CeraVe commercial, which aired on Sunday (February 11) during the 2024 Super Bowl!

In the clip, the Barbie actor points out the similarities between his name and the company’s name. He then proposes a truly wild ad campaign to sell the products.

Head inside to watch Michael Cera’s CeraVe Super Bowl commercial…

“Human skin is my passion, which is why I developed this,” Michael says in the clip.

He gives a massage, climbs a mountain and poses with the product with a couple guys in a dreamy scene. However, the sales team does not seem as impressed by his pitch as they should be!

Press play on Michael Cera’s CeraVe Super Bowl commercial below…