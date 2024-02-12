Top Stories
Mon, 12 February 2024 at 1:59 pm

The Wealthiest Members of Destiny's Child, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Wealthiest Members of Destiny's Child, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Destiny’s Child is one of the most massive, influential R&B-pop girl groups ever.

The iconic troupe first debuted in the late ‘90s, giving us hits like “No, No, No,” “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name” that sent them skyrocketing to superstardom in the music industry.

Throughout the decades, the group experienced several member lineup shake-ups, before ultimately landing on their most well-known iteration, dubbed “DC3.” Together, the trio would release fun, empowering smashes like “Survivor,” “Bootylicious” and “Independent Woman Pt. 1.”

Since their final (for now) studio album in the mid ‘00s, Destiny Fulfilled, all of the members have gone on to embark on solo ventures expanding beyond music into acting, writing, presenting, and appearing as judges on popular reality TV shows.

As Beyoncé just announced her latest musical chapter, we’re taking a look back at all of the members past and present, and checking out what they’re up to now and how much wealth they’ve acquired.

Find out who are the richest members of Destiny’s Child, ranked from lowest to highest estimated net worth….

