Top Stories
Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ayo Edebiri Calling Her Career a 'Scam,' Reveals Exactly What Ayo Said in Her Apology

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ayo Edebiri Calling Her Career a 'Scam,' Reveals Exactly What Ayo Said in Her Apology

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Apple TV+ Just Renewed a Fan Favorite TV Show!

Apple TV+ Just Renewed a Fan Favorite TV Show!

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 11:36 am

The Richest Stars of 'The New Look,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Richest Stars of 'The New Look,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The New Look is here!

The Apple TV+ series is set to premiere on Wednesday (February 14) on the streamer.

Per Apple, this emotionally thrilling series reveals the shocking story of how fashion icon Christian Dior and his contemporaries, including Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga, navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

Plenty of A-list names appear in the series, and they’re worth quite a fortune as well.

We’ve rounded up the main cast members of The New Look, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Find out who are the richest stars of The New Look, ranked…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Apple TV+
Posted to: apple, apple tv plus, Ben Mendelsohn, Emily Mortimer, Glenn Close, john malkovich, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, Net Worth, Slideshow, Television, The New Look