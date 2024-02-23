Top Stories
Travis Kelce, Katy Perry, & More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Night One Show in Sydney!

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Harry Styles' Sister Gemma Gives Birth, Welcomes her First Child!

Here's How Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy Was Written Off 'Law & Order': Final Episode Details!

Fri, 23 February 2024 at 8:37 pm

'Blue Mountain State' Sequel Series in the Works: 3 Actors Expected to Return

'Blue Mountain State' Sequel Series in the Works: 3 Actors Expected to Return

The cult favorite series Blue Mountain State might be coming back for a sequel!

The show originally premiered on Spike back in 2010 and it ran for three seasons. After the show was canceled, the cast and creators launched a Kickstarter campaign the fund a BMS Movie, which was released in 2016.

The series followed the football team of a fictitious university called Blue Mountain State. It later gained a cult following after it was added to Netflix.

Deadline reports that Amazon and Netflix are both contenders to land the sequel series. Three actors are expected to return, with more likely to be announced in the near future.

Browse through the slides to see who will return…

