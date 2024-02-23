Top Stories
Travis Kelce, Katy Perry, &amp; More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Night One Show in Sydney!

Travis Kelce, Katy Perry, & More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Night One Show in Sydney!

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Harry Styles' Sister Gemma Gives Birth, Welcomes her First Child!

Harry Styles' Sister Gemma Gives Birth, Welcomes her First Child!

Here's How Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy Was Written Off 'Law &amp; Order': Final Episode Details!

Here's How Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy Was Written Off 'Law & Order': Final Episode Details!

Fri, 23 February 2024 at 7:30 pm

Hallmark's 'The Way Home' Season 2 Exclusive Clip: Casey Wants to Know Her Origin Story

Hallmark's 'The Way Home' Season 2 Exclusive Clip: Casey Wants to Know Her Origin Story

The hit Hallmark Channel series The Way Home is currently in the middle of season two and we have an exclusive clip to share from the upcoming fifth episode!

The series tells the multigenerational family story of Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her teen daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (Andie MacDowell).

As summer comes to a close, Founder’s Day in Port Haven is approaching.

In the clip, Casey Goodwin (Vaughan Murrae) tells Kat that they don’t know about the early days of their family and wants to learn their own origin story.

Head inside to watch the clip…

Episode five of The Way Home airs Sunday, February 25, 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Learn more about the cast members who returned for season two of the hit drama.
Just Jared on Facebook
the way home exclusive clip 01
the way home exclusive clip 02
the way home exclusive clip 03
the way home exclusive clip 04
the way home exclusive clip 05

Photos: Hallmark Channel
Posted to: Chyler Leigh, Exclusive, Hallmark Channel, Vaughan Murrae