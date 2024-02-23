Hallmark's 'The Way Home' Season 2 Exclusive Clip: Casey Wants to Know Her Origin Story

The hit Hallmark Channel series The Way Home is currently in the middle of season two and we have an exclusive clip to share from the upcoming fifth episode!

The series tells the multigenerational family story of Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her teen daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (Andie MacDowell).

As summer comes to a close, Founder’s Day in Port Haven is approaching.

In the clip, Casey Goodwin (Vaughan Murrae) tells Kat that they don’t know about the early days of their family and wants to learn their own origin story.

Head inside to watch the clip…

Episode five of The Way Home airs Sunday, February 25, 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

