Zoe Kravitz, Lily Collins, & More Wear Bold Looks at Saint Laurent's Star-Studded Paris Show

Zoe Kravitz, Lily Collins, & More Wear Bold Looks at Saint Laurent's Star-Studded Paris Show

Saint Laurent had a star-studded crowd at its Paris Fashion Week show!

Zoe Kravitz, Lily Collins, Zoe Saldana, and Diane Kruger were among the many celebs who walked the carpet at the event on Tuesday (February 27) in Paris, France.

Olivia Wilde has made headlines for the sheer outfit she wore to the event, baring her body in a daring way.

The brand said, “For the Saint Laurent Winter 2024 womenswear collection, Anthony Vaccarello reminds us of what once was at the center of fashion by rendering it invisible: clothes.”

The collection notes even pointed out how Marilyn Monroe‘s “naked” gown was an inspiration for the new designs.

Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended the show…

Zoe Kravitz at the Saint Laurent show

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell at the Saint Laurent show

Rose at the Saint Laurent show

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego at the Saint Laurent show

Olivia Wilde at the Saint Laurent show

Kate Moss at the Saint Laurent show

Samara Weaving at the Saint Laurent show

Talia Ryder at the Saint Laurent show

Diane Kruger at the Saint Laurent show

Elsa Hosk at the Saint Laurent show

Gabriella Brooks at the Saint Laurent show

Virginie Efira at the Saint Laurent show

Linda Evangelista at the Saint Laurent show

Lila Moss at the Saint Laurent show

Iris Law at the Saint Laurent show

Evan Ross at the Saint Laurent show

Eva Herzigova at the Saint Laurent show

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the Saint Laurent show

Carla Bruni at the Saint Laurent show

Camille Rowe at the Saint Laurent show

Soo Joo Park at the Saint Laurent show

Jasmine Tookes at the Saint Laurent show

Charlotte Rampling at the Saint Laurent show

Georgia May Jagger at the Saint Laurent show

Monica Bellucci at the Saint Laurent show

Honey Dijon at the Saint Laurent show

Rossy de Palma at the Saint Laurent show

Anthony Boyle at the Saint Laurent show

Charlotte Lawrence at the Saint Laurent show

Milena Smit at the Saint Laurent show

Abbey Lee Kershaw at the Saint Laurent show

Photos: Getty
