Zoe Kravitz, Lily Collins, & More Wear Bold Looks at Saint Laurent's Star-Studded Paris Show

Saint Laurent had a star-studded crowd at its Paris Fashion Week show!

Zoe Kravitz, Lily Collins, Zoe Saldana, and Diane Kruger were among the many celebs who walked the carpet at the event on Tuesday (February 27) in Paris, France.

Olivia Wilde has made headlines for the sheer outfit she wore to the event, baring her body in a daring way.

The brand said, “For the Saint Laurent Winter 2024 womenswear collection, Anthony Vaccarello reminds us of what once was at the center of fashion by rendering it invisible: clothes.”

The collection notes even pointed out how Marilyn Monroe‘s “naked” gown was an inspiration for the new designs.

Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended the show…

Zoe Kravitz

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Rosé

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Olivia Wilde

Kate Moss

Samara Weaving

Talia Ryder

Diane Kruger

Elsa Hosk

Gabriella Brooks

Virginie Efira

Linda Evangelista

Lila Moss

Iris Law

Evan Ross

Eva Herzigova

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Carla Bruni

Camille Rowe

Soo Joo Park

Jasmine Tookes

Charlotte Rampling

Georgia May Jagger

Monica Bellucci

Honey Dijon

Rossy de Palma

Anthony Boyle

Charlotte Lawrence

Milena Smit