Zoe Kravitz, Lily Collins, & More Wear Bold Looks at Saint Laurent's Star-Studded Paris Show
Saint Laurent had a star-studded crowd at its Paris Fashion Week show!
Zoe Kravitz, Lily Collins, Zoe Saldana, and Diane Kruger were among the many celebs who walked the carpet at the event on Tuesday (February 27) in Paris, France.
Olivia Wilde has made headlines for the sheer outfit she wore to the event, baring her body in a daring way.
The brand said, “For the Saint Laurent Winter 2024 womenswear collection, Anthony Vaccarello reminds us of what once was at the center of fashion by rendering it invisible: clothes.”
The collection notes even pointed out how Marilyn Monroe‘s “naked” gown was an inspiration for the new designs.
Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended the show…
Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs who attended…
Zoe Kravitz
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell
Rosé
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
Olivia Wilde
Kate Moss
Samara Weaving
Talia Ryder
Diane Kruger
Elsa Hosk
Gabriella Brooks
Virginie Efira
Linda Evangelista
Lila Moss
Iris Law
Evan Ross
Eva Herzigova
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Carla Bruni
Camille Rowe
Soo Joo Park
Jasmine Tookes
Charlotte Rampling
Georgia May Jagger
Monica Bellucci
Honey Dijon
Rossy de Palma
Anthony Boyle
Charlotte Lawrence
Milena Smit
Abbey Lee Kershaw