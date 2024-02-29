Prince William Returns to Royal Duties After Abruptly Canceling Event This Week, Mentions Kate Middleton

Top Stories
Thu, 29 February 2024 at 8:35 am

Prince William is back to his royal duties after a concerning few days for fans of the royal family.

The 41-year-old heir to the throne visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue on Thursday (February 29) in London, England. He wore a traditional yarmulke, a head covering worn by Jewish men, inside the temple as he spoke with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Renee Salt.

During the visit, he mentioned his wife briefly.

“Antisemitism has no place in our society…Both Catherine [aka Kate Middleton] and I are extremely concerned about the rise of antisemitism,” Prince William said while speaking during the royal visit today (via People).

There has been lots of talk about the royal family over the last few weeks, with renewed interest over the past few days. If you don’t know, Princess Catherine has not been seen by the public since Christmas after she underwent an abdominal surgery in January.

This week, Prince William suddenly dropped out of a planned event at the very last minute, sparking concern and questions.

In early February, King Charles announced he has cancer.
Photos: Getty
