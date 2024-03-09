Kendall Jenner Rocks Red Look During Outing in Paris

Kendall Jenner is looking radiant in red!

The 28-year-old reality star and model was seen stepping out in Paris on Friday (March 8).

Kendall wore a bold red ensemble made even more fierce by a pair of sharp black sunglasses. She stopped for a moment to engage and take photos with fans.

If you didn’t know there’s been a major update concerning Kendall‘s love life! The Kardashians star has reportedly rekindled her romance with NBA player Devin Booker following her split from Bad Bunny.

