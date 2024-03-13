The Most Popular Stars of 'Ghosts,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Ghosts is so popular, and so are its stars!

The CBS television series, adapted for American audiences for CBS from the British series of the same name, first arrived stateside in 2021, with a second season that aired in 2022. Following the premiere of Season 3, we now know that it’s back for Season 4!

The show focuses on married New York couple Samantha and Jay Arondekar, who inherit a beautiful country house only to find that it is falling apart and inhabited by ghosts who died on the mansion’s grounds.

Over the years, many of the stars have amassed big followings on social media. We’ve put them all together, and ranked them according to their Instagram following.

Find out who are the most popular stars of Ghosts, ranked…