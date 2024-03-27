Top Stories
Mar 27, 2024 at 1:05 pm
By JJ Staff

Bradley Cooper Joins Girlfriend Gigi Hadid for Date Night After Her Photo Shoot

Bradley Cooper Joins Girlfriend Gigi Hadid for Date Night After Her Photo Shoot

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are enjoying a date night!

The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the 28-year-old model were seen linking arms while stepping out together on Tuesday night (March 26) in the Wall Street area of New York City.

Bradley met up with Gigi after she wrapped up a day of shooting on a new Maybelline commercial. She was spotted in a couple different outfits while posing on top of a taxi cab.

Last week, we spotted the couple on a date night at Italian restaurant Cucina Alba.

If you forgot, the couple first sparked romance rumors in late 2023 and they’ve been a bit more public about their relationship in recent weeks.

FYI: Gigi is wearing Guest in Residence‘s Cream Tailored Trouser. Bradley is wearing Guest in Residence‘s Plaid Workshirt in Charcoal.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid stepping out on a date…

Photos: Backgrid
