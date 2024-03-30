Top Stories
Mar 30, 2024 at 1:55 pm
By JJ Staff

Joey King Adds Elegant Twist in Daring Harness Bra Dress

Joey King Adds Elegant Twist in Daring Harness Bra Dress

Joey King is turning heads!

The 24-year-old actress stepped out on Saturday (March 30) in New York City wearing a daring Dion Lee Harness Bra Midi Dress while promoting her latest Hulu limited series, We Were The Lucky Ones. She finished off her look with Pomellato jewelry and Christian Louboutin “Degraqueen” shoes – metallic leather and crystal-embellished PVC pumps.

Joey and co-star Logan Lerman stopped by the The Kelly Clarkson Show to record a new episode, which will air on Monday, April 8.

The day before, Joey and Logan video recorded a cooking segment for Bon Appetit magazine. She wore a full Giada look, including a wide leg pair of buttery yellow leather pants. Pictures in the gallery!

A new episode of We Were The Lucky Ones drops on Hulu this Thursday. The first three episodes are currently available to stream.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
joey king elegant twist harness dress 01
joey king elegant twist harness dress 02
joey king elegant twist harness dress 03
joey king elegant twist harness dress 04
joey king elegant twist harness dress 05
joey king elegant twist harness dress 06
joey king elegant twist harness dress 07
joey king elegant twist harness dress 08
joey king elegant twist harness dress 09
joey king elegant twist harness dress 10
joey king elegant twist harness dress 11
joey king elegant twist harness dress 12
joey king elegant twist harness dress 13

Photos: Courtesy
Posted to: Joey King