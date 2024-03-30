Joey King Adds Elegant Twist in Daring Harness Bra Dress

Joey King is turning heads!

The 24-year-old actress stepped out on Saturday (March 30) in New York City wearing a daring Dion Lee Harness Bra Midi Dress while promoting her latest Hulu limited series, We Were The Lucky Ones. She finished off her look with Pomellato jewelry and Christian Louboutin “Degraqueen” shoes – metallic leather and crystal-embellished PVC pumps.

Joey and co-star Logan Lerman stopped by the The Kelly Clarkson Show to record a new episode, which will air on Monday, April 8.

The day before, Joey and Logan video recorded a cooking segment for Bon Appetit magazine. She wore a full Giada look, including a wide leg pair of buttery yellow leather pants. Pictures in the gallery!

A new episode of We Were The Lucky Ones drops on Hulu this Thursday. The first three episodes are currently available to stream.

