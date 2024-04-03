Michelle Obama Says Beyoncé 'Changed the Game Once Again' with 'Cowboy Carter' Album

Michelle Obama is singing her praises for Beyoncé!

On Tuesday (April 2), the 60-year-old former First Lady took to Instagram to sing her praises for the 42-year-old entertainer following the release of her new album, Cowboy Carter.

“@Beyonce, you are a record-breaker and history-maker,” Michelle wrote. “With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!”

“Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically,” Michelle continued. “This album reminds us that we ALL have power. There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.”

Michelle then referenced Beyoncé‘s song “Ya Ya” where she encourages fans to get out and vote.

“Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year,” Michelle wrote. “The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change. And as Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to ‘keep the faith’ and ‘VOTE!’”

“You can register to vote with @WhenWeAllVote in the time it takes you to listen to your favorite song on the album. Visit WhenWeAllVote.org to register now,” Michelle concluded.

