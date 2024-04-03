Richest 'Sex & The City' Cast Members Revealed, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Sex and the City is out now on Netflix!

The hit dramedy aired on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, with a total of 94 episodes.

In the series, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw turned to her best friends Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) for advice as she experiences love and lust in New York City.

Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Kyle MacLachlan, John Corbett, Evan Handler, Jason Lewis, James Remar, Mario Cantone have all had recurring guest star roles throughout it’s run.

If you didn’t know, the show was created by Darren Star and is based on Candace Bushnell‘s newspaper column and book of the same name. The show also spawned a prequel series – The Carrie Diaries – as well as two full-length Sex and the City movies and the reboot sequel, And Just Like That…!

Since the show premiered, the stars have gone on to do some big things, from a shoe line, to movies, plays, additional TV shows and more.

With the series on both Netflix and Max now, we rounded up the main cast and popular recurring guest stars and ranked them based on their estimated net worth.

Click through to see who the richest Sex and the City cast members are…