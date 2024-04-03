The Valley's Kristen Doute Reacts to Being Called 'Racist' Over 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing

Kristen Doute‘s firing from Vanderpump Rules is taking center stage on The Valley.

During the latest episode of the new Bravo reality show that aired on Tuesday (April 2), Kristen, 41, was confronted after she alleged that Janet Caperna told Jasmine Good and Zach Wickham that castmate Michelle Lally was “a racist and a Republican,” as Brittany Cartwright recounted to husband Jax Taylor.

During a cast dinner, Michelle and husband Jesse Lally confronted Kristen over the rumor and although she apologized for spreading the allegations, Jesse doubled down on Kristen.

Keep reading to find out more…“You disrespected my family name,” Jesse told Kristen. “We have a business that we run together. If something like that gets out, you’re ruining lives. You were thrown off a show for being an actual racist.”

Jesse was referring to Kristen and Stassi Schroeder getting fired from VPR in 2020 after they called the police on former co-star Faith Stowers, who is Black, over a fake complaint.

In a confessional, Kristen reflected on her firing, and called it “the hardest time of my entire life thus far.”

“I know that I made a mistake by roping Michelle into something that didn’t have to do with her, but Jesse, he’s just trying to ruin my name by bringing up the most painful thing that I’ve ever gone through,” Kristen said. “I understand why Michelle is upset. It is the worst thing in the world to be labeled as anything let alone a racist. And nobody knows better than me, because it happened to me and I was cancelled.”

She added, “I’m not proud of what I did but I’m sorry that I hurt people. But I’ve learned from my mistakes. These are my friends sitting here, they know my past and all I wanted to do was pick up the pieces and move on with my life, be a good person.”

“People finally gave me a chance again and now it’s brought up all over again and now I’m gonna have to relive it again,” Kristen continued. “I hope that my whole life doesn’t fall apart again.”

New episodes of The Valley air on Tuesday nights at 9pm ET on Bravo.