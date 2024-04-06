Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: Legacy Stars Ready Comebacks, 'General Hospital' Alum Shares Engagement News, an Actor Apologizes to Their Fans for a Wild Reason & More

If really love soap operas, then you know that there is always something happening within the fandom.

With new episodes on a daily basis and drama building onscreen, a twist or turn is guaranteed to be waiting for you around every corner.

But it’s not just the plots of sudsers like The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital that will keep you on your toes. There’s also some big news brewing behind the scenes.

There’s relationship news, casting changes, additions and so much more.

There’s so much happening that it’s hard to keep up. To make things easier, we are pulling together the biggest soap opera headlines of the week.

This week we have a lot to celebrate! Here’s a teaser: Two legacy characters announced plans to return to a sudser for the first time in decades, a General Hospital alum shared some big engagement news, and another actor addressed rumors that they were exiting their show after sharing some big news.

That’s barely scratching the surface, though. Two actors also revealed why they said goodbye to their popular characters, someone pulled off an EPIC April Fools’ Day prank and one star apologized to their fans for a shocking reason.

Scroll through the slideshow to see some of the biggest soap opera stories of the week…