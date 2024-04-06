Top Stories
Sacha Baron Cohen &amp; Isla Fisher's Divorce Has Been in the Works for Years, Insider Claims

Apr 06, 2024 at 10:49 pm
By JJ Staff

The Richest 'Oppenheimer' Stars, Ranked (No. 1's Net Worth Beats No. 2 by More Than $100 Million!)

Oppenheimer was without a doubt one of the biggest movies of 2023, and that was thanks in large part to its incredibly star-studded (and very wealthy) cast.

The historical drama was an awards show darling and came out with so many big wins after the 2024 Oscars last month. They went into the show as the most-nominated picture with 13 nods and finished up the night with seven wins, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Picture.

With so much attention on the movie, we got curious about which of its many stars was the wealthiest. We did some digging and looked up the estimated net worth of each of the most notable actors and ranked them.

It’s mostly a close ranking, but the star who comes in at the top spot beats out the closest competition by more than $100 million!

Scroll through the slideshow to see a ranking of the Oppenheimer cast based on their estimated net worth…

