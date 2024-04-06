Selena Gomez is a Vision in Pastel Pink While Celebrating Rare Beauty's New Blush Drop

Selena Gomez is celebrating the latest Rare Beauty drop in New York City!

The 31-year-old pop star, actress and beauty mogul expanded her popular beauty brand with the release of her Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush.

She organized a party at Studio 525 to show off the new product and to celebrate with fans and beauty lovers on Saturday (April 6).

For the party, Selena coordinated her look to the hot product. She wore pastel pink and blush tones from head to toe, pairing a jacket with a long-sleeved dress and heels.

Selena slicked her hair back in a sleek style and kept her makeup simple. Of course, her cheeks were radiant!

Rare Beauty‘s new formula follows its massively popular Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which is a best-selling product with a cult following. It’s available in six shades with a radiant finish. Cheer, described as a light warm pink, is Selena‘s custom shade.

You can currently pick up Selena‘s newest Rare Beauty launch and everything else from the brand at a discount from Sephora. We rounded up some other items that we’re eying during the Sephora Spring Savings Event!

