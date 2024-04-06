Dominic Burgess Recalls Filming His Steamy Scene With Kim Kardashian for 'American Horror Story'

Dominic Burgess is opening up about the sex scene that he shot with Kim Kardashian for American Horror Story: Delicate.

The 41-year-old actor plays up-and-coming director Hamish Moss in the horror anthology. His character hires Kim’s Siobhan Corbyn, who uses her demonic skills to help his career flourish.

While working together, they spend an afternoon filming a scene in the bedroom. What was that like?

Read more for Dominic Burgess’ take on the scene…

Speaking to Variety, Dominic revealed that he was not familiar with Kim before they worked together, but he was impressed by how warm and dedicated she was.

“She worked so hard. Someone in her position could just go to their trailer and just come out when needed, but she was so present. She was asking questions, sharing ideas and being really open and engaging,” he said, adding that she was “really friendly.”

When it was time to film their sex scene, he said that he was feeling the pressure, but she helped him through.

“I was nervous and body-conscious, and to find out my first sex scene is going to be with an icon known for their beauty was a lot,” he shared. “But there was a great intimacy coordinator who asked what we felt comfortable with, and the director was John J. Gray, who I worked with on Feud — and Kim was wonderful. It ended up being a really pleasant experience.”

