Drake Bell Reveals He Spoke to Rider Strong After Calling Him Out on Social Media Amid 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries

Drake Bell and Rider Strong are speaking.

Rider, who became close friends with dialogue coach Brian Peck after meeting on Boy Meets World, was one of the many actors who wrote a letter in defense of the coach’s character after Drake accused him of sexual assault in 2003, as explored in Investigation Discovery’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

At the time, Brian pleaded no contest to two charges of child sexual abuse, and was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He later had to register as a sex offender.

Drake revealed recently that he reconnected with Rider Strong.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I just had the most amazing conversation with @RiderStrong we are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him,” he wrote on social media.

The news comes just after Drake called him out in a since-deleted post on social media a month prior, writing: “RIDER WAS 24 years old when he wrote the letter and was told by Brian what he did. He wrote the letter anyway.”

Drake Bell also just defended another star after the documentary came out.