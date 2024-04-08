Jonathan Majors Avoids Prison Time, Will Undergo Year-Long Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Jonathan Majors has avoided jail time and has officially been sentenced by a New York judge.

If you don’t know, the former Marvel actor was found guilty of assault and harassment in December 2023. The charges stem from a 2023 arrest after an alleged domestic dispute with then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Keep reading to see his sentencing…Today (April 8), he was sentenced to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The prosecution apparently requested a sentencing of this specific program, which will be based out of Los Angeles, as well as an order of protection for Grace. The judge granted Grace‘s protection order.

Jonathan continued to deny the allegations after being found guilty. He was accused of abuse by two more exes and sued again by Grace in March.